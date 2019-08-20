Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Position Maintained by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co; Carlson Capital Management Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Lifted

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 325,926 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 23/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Ramps Up Robotics Efforts; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 10,128 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Cambridge Tru Company owns 18,465 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) or 117,392 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,087 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc invested in 0% or 10,813 shares. Farmers National Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 86 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 161,886 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.01% or 269,631 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 17,832 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advsr reported 80,812 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 0.01% or 3,736 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 4,310 shares to 74,552 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Pa by 104,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,625 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc has 18,098 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Inc holds 323 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has invested 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, At Natl Bank has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 477 shares. Cap Mgmt Corporation Va owns 298 shares. Burke Herbert State Bank Trust invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley reported 200 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt holds 350 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited has 0.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,574 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma has 2.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Limited, Israel-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,817 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 226,155 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.68% or 4,665 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.