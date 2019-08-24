Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Position Held by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co; Pittenger & Anderson Holds Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79M, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 193,325 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 504.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 209,180 shares to 265,659 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 97,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,955 shares to 1,188 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 15,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,600 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.