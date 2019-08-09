Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Security National Trust Co Has Boosted by $396,825 Its Holding

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.45. About 156,130 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 122,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 680,820 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.99 million, down from 803,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 82,540 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 40,878 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 5.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3,763 were reported by Laurion Capital Mngmt L P. Fairview Inv Management Ltd owns 365,552 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 10,078 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Lp stated it has 6,545 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.98% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dillon & Associates Incorporated stated it has 47,555 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Incorporated has 42,391 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Ltd Liability reported 40,384 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Hendershot Invests, a Virginia-based fund reported 106,903 shares. Regal Investment Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). California Employees Retirement reported 1.23 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Goldman says buy UPS, FedEx because concern Amazon is cutting them out is overblown – CNBC” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Launches My Choice® For Business Platform To Enhance Visibility And Control For SMBs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,933 shares. Raymond James Service Advsr owns 5,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,700 shares. Ameritas reported 3,736 shares. Principal Grp accumulated 4,588 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.16% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 7,921 shares. 914 are owned by Pinnacle Partners Inc. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 67,272 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 31,842 are owned by Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 6,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Invesco has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 28,707 shares. 26,898 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited accumulated 106,800 shares.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gray Television Announce Joint Venture to Create Premium Content Service for Country Lifestyle Consumers – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Refinancing – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REITs slump to lowest point since January – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Agrees to Increase Ownership in Gaylord Rockies Joint Venture From 35% to Approximately 62.3% – GlobeNewswire” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Hotel Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,163 shares to 23,941 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity.