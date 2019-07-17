Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) EPS Estimated At $1.88; Enanta Pharmaceuticals Has 1.53 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $1.8 EPS. RHP’s profit would be $96.69 million giving it 10.07 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 25.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 84,818 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 90 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 59 sold and reduced their holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 16.96 million shares, up from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 12.29% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 476,042 shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 61,000 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 372,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 1.45% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 151,322 shares.

The stock increased 1.09% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 76,172 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology firm focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus , Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It has a 22.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $786,607 for 515.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity. $503,508 worth of stock was bought by REED COLIN V on Monday, March 4.