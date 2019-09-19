Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65.00% 8.20% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. N/A 81 14.51 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.00 2.19

With consensus price target of $78, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has a potential downside of -4.77%. As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 28.07%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.