Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65.00% 8.20% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. N/A 81 14.51 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.13 1.25 2.51

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. currently has an average target price of $79, suggesting a potential downside of -1.35%. As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 27.00%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s peers are 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.