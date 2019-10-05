Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) Analysts See $1.45 EPS; Crawford Investment Counsel Raised Hackett Group (HCKT) Holding

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $1.45 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 17.89% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. RHP’s profit would be $74.18 million giving it 13.99 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $2.01 EPS previously, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s analysts see -27.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 205,299 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) stake by 59.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 85,691 shares as Hackett Group Inc (HCKT)’s stock rose 5.94%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 229,041 shares with $3.85 million value, up from 143,350 last quarter. Hackett Group Inc now has $491.59M valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 58,287 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 10/04/2018 – Hackett: Procurement Has Narrowed Digital Capabilities Gap, But Making Progress in 2018 May be Challenging; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 13/03/2018 The Hackett Group: Lack of IT Capabilities Preventing Organizations From Unlocking Full Value of Digital Business; 21/05/2018 – A year in, Hackett given rough ride by investors; 23/03/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room overflow hotel near Gaylord National.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity. REED COLIN V bought $1.08M worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Investment Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 1,400 shares. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 4,205 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 235,450 shares. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,365 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 1.62 million shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,847 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 3,100 shares. 147 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. 4,915 were reported by Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp. Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 25,700 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 946 shares. Lifeplan Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,313 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 9,664 shares. Reinhart Partners reported 2.26% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% or 728,825 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ryman Hospitality Properties has $8000 highest and $7600 lowest target. $78’s average target is -3.87% below currents $81.14 stock price. Ryman Hospitality Properties had 4 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of RHP in report on Friday, September 6 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 5,014 shares to 174,056 valued at $39.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) stake by 7,110 shares and now owns 196,469 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.