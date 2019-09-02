Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Decreased Holding; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shares Rose While Guggenheim Capital Boosted Its Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 9,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 169,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 159,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.10M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 38,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 42,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 251,638 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Qs Limited Com holds 52,880 shares. Vident Advisory Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 4,318 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0% or 7 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Co reported 2,575 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 5,883 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Ameritas Invest Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,736 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Co owns 58,500 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,852 shares. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr accumulated 5,914 shares.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.14 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares to 72,105 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Company invested in 166,015 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Advsr Lc reported 1,303 shares. Lenox Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Palladium Prtn Ltd has 1,380 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guardian stated it has 11,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hl Svcs Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Iberiabank Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,868 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Linscomb And Williams holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,911 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Com Pa has 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pettee Invsts has 1.92% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 18,954 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 42 shares. 51,114 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Natl Pension Serv reported 150,332 shares stake.