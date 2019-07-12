Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 97,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 241,917 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 515,154 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 02/04/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF Below 50D-MA; 07/03/2018 – ROYAL BANK TO LAUNCH WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP ETF ON THURSDAY; 05/04/2018 – BASE METALS: RBC CUTS SECTOR TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Businessman Trotsenko eyes stake in Russia’s Globaltrans-RBC; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 28/03/2018 – RBC’S MCGREGOR SEES VERY THIN MARGINS IN RATES TRADING BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1800P; 04/04/2018 – ANAPTYSBIO INC ANAB.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – MEDICAL FACILITIES CORP DR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$14 FROM C$13

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (PFF) by 12,121 shares to 337,221 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 29,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (RWX).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43B for 11.82 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs has 600 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Pnc Financial Ser Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 18,342 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 31 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.1% or 2.01M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 9,659 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 321,858 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 5,768 shares. 189,821 are owned by Sei Investments. Invesco has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). M&T National Bank Corporation owns 2,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7 were reported by Signaturefd Llc. Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 83,018 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 2,500 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 50,725 shares to 450,725 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 86,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $503,508 activity.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.70M for 10.19 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.