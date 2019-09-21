Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $716,121 as Stock Declined; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by $518,044 as Stock Rose

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 8,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 122,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, down from 131,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 394,966 shares traded or 35.16% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 80,588 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83M, up from 76,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.82. About 1.63 million shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK)

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.60M for 14.16 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.