Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holder Overbrook Management Has Increased Stake; L & S Advisors Holds Holding in Pioneer Natl Res (PXD)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 13,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 362,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.85 million, up from 349,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 251,638 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natl Res (PXD) by 106.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,105 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natl Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,305 shares to 5,856 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,795 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

