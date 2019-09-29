Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Raised Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 6,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 41,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 35,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 263,511 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 148,392 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.88M, up from 146,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 903,405 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Aperio Gp Llc has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 19,380 shares. Farmers National Bank & Trust accumulated 60 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 805,658 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 0.09% or 11,700 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Com accumulated 483,711 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 9,903 are held by Art Limited Liability. 4,915 are owned by Interocean Ltd Liability. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 1.62 million shares. Btim reported 278,546 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 88,789 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 15,985 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 140,361 shares to 919,405 shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 14,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,765 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mgmt has 2.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Gru Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,686 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Convergence Ltd has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,605 shares. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gould Asset Limited Liability Corporation Ca reported 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Ltd stated it has 111,901 shares. Steadfast Cap Mngmt LP owns 2.93 million shares. American Century owns 17.63 million shares. 31,212 were reported by Adams Asset Lc. Moon Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs reported 2.39 million shares. Wheatland Advisors Incorporated stated it has 5.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Capital invested in 4.07% or 80,108 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 7,850 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion (NYSE:D) by 18,573 shares to 67,590 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman (NYSE:GS) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,092 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr (XLK).