Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.38 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Stake in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Upped as Valuation Rose

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 1.57 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 16,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 131,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 148,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 170,544 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares to 43,308 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 156,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 1,162 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.02% or 725,223 shares in its portfolio. 84,200 were reported by Swiss Comml Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc holds 0% or 31,565 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 134,620 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt owns 11,350 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,761 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 700 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 98,600 shares. Pecaut & holds 2,500 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Interocean Capital Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 4,915 shares.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.70M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $503,508 activity.