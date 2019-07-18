Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Market Valuation Declined While Bright Rock Capital Management Has Increased by $320,000 Its Stake

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 16,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 148,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 88,720 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $142.95. About 396,437 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics

Since January 16, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust Com has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hanson Mcclain holds 36 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 43,218 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 240,414 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.09% or 106,516 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 6,000 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,517 shares. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 0.12% or 3,000 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 40,500 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,435 shares. Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cap International Invsts stated it has 0.13% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). M&T National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% or 21,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 9,214 shares. Fiduciary has 2,500 shares. Knott David M invested in 0.41% or 12,400 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.05% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Kbc Group Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 3,769 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.1% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 914 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc has 93,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation has 0.06% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Heartland Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 80,812 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 9,444 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 129,800 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Reinhart Prns owns 214,745 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Co accumulated 14,198 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 61,308 shares to 402,597 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.70M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.