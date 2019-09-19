Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP) Holder Reinhart Partners Lifted Stake; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut Its Holding

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 12,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 120,127 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 132,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 2.68M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com (RHP) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 100,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 315,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.59 million, up from 214,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Ppty Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 116,338 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUY REMAINING 50% OF OPRY CITY STAGE JOINT VENTURE; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,660 shares to 447,131 shares, valued at $49.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 37,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Federal Reserve Cuts Rates; Roku Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,603 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc Com by 458,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,641 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ryman Auditorium plans to add outdoor stage – Nashville Business Journal” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Completion of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Refinancing – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/12/2019: RHP,BX,CSTR,PMBC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

