Ryerson Holding (RYI) Reaches $6.99 After 7.00% Down Move; Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II (MUJ) Has 0.6 Sentiment

The stock of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 224,872 shares traded or 22.08% up from the average. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500.

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 9 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 15 reduced and sold equity positions in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $434.22 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.57 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 41,135 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold Ryerson Holding Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 3.44% less from 13.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $267.35 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2.13 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.