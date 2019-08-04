Ryder Systems (R) Position Held by Copeland Capital Management Llc; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 274,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43M, down from 283,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryder Systems Inc (R) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 53,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 453,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10 million, up from 399,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 571,852 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 21/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Fourth Straight Year; 23/04/2018 – Nine dead, 16 hurt by van plowing over Toronto sidewalk -police; 06/04/2018 – Golf-Ryder Cup warrior Reed ready to fly solo for Augusta glory; 08/05/2018 – Ryder to Headline Sponsor the 2018 Dynamic Distribution Disruption (D3) Retail Supply Chain Summit; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION-COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 91C, EST. 87C

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Limited Liability Company reported 66,242 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bbr Partners Limited Liability Com has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,160 shares. Weitz Invest has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,500 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Ltd owns 79,960 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated owns 439,336 shares or 5.13% of their US portfolio. Saturna Cap reported 2.03% stake. Private Management Gp reported 6,775 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 2.9% or 2.99 million shares. Srs Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 1.97 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,754 shares. Jag Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.45 million were reported by Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 120,136 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Grassi reported 186,715 shares. Guardian Trust Communications stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 21,050 shares to 37,250 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 27,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

