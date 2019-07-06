Ryder System W/Rts (R) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $620,000 as Market Value Declined; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $325,119 as Stock Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc W/Rts (R) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ryder System Inc W/Rts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 206,109 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 91C, EST. 87C; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform; 23/04/2018 – Nine dead, 16 hurt by van plowing over Toronto sidewalk -police; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.45 TO $5.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION-COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, AT A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.34 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Management stated it has 7,659 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 5.96M shares. Davis R M holds 0.78% or 207,528 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 63,308 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plante Moran Finance Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barnett And Inc has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,764 shares. Whitnell Company reported 8,881 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department accumulated 37,619 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 5.50M shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,225 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 103,472 shares. Anderson Hoagland & reported 71,133 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. First Midwest Comml Bank Division accumulated 86,190 shares. Winslow Asset reported 109,604 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.19% or 213,857 shares. Brookstone Capital has 0.03% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 8,406 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 342,683 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 92,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,706 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 13,401 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability reported 55,029 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 241,821 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 67,335 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 137,312 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,889 shares.

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. R’s profit will be $74.62M for 9.95 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.13% EPS growth.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,275 shares to 15,110 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanagold Corporation (OCANF).