Ryder System (R) to pay $0.56 on Sep 20, 2019; Pagseguro Digital LTD. Class Ahares (PAGS) SI Decreased By 25.78%

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Ryder System, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 40,544 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp has 661,500 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 5,243 shares. Kames Capital Public Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 4,604 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Carret Asset Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 9,516 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 62,620 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 569,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 1 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 5,383 shares. Copeland Cap Management Llc has 1.94% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 453,251 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Among 5 analysts covering PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PagSeguro Digital had 6 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of PAGS in report on Wednesday, March 27 to “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAGS in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight” rating.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.64 billion. The company's services and products include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It has a 64.28 P/E ratio. It also acquires and sells point of sale devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services.