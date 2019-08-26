Ryder System (R) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Increased Holding; Prologis (PLD) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Has Upped Its Position by $1.18 Million

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 16,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 295,883 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29M, up from 279,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.59 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ryder System (R) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 32,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 98,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11B, up from 66,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ryder System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 329,169 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 26/03/2018 – Golf-Hazeltine to become first U.S. venue to host Ryder Cup twice; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cuts 2018 View To EPS $4.55-EPS $4.80; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Fourth Straight Year; 18/04/2018 – Ryder Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Net $33.5M; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 56,000 shares. 90,835 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 14,711 shares. United Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 13,041 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,742 shares. Whitebox Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,962 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.01% stake. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore stated it has 2.32% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). New England Research And holds 0.43% or 10,300 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Westpac Bk holds 8,413 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.73% or 2.17M shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $7.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,343 shares to 27,022 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,598 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

