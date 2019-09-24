Ryder System (R) Market Value Declined While Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered Its Position by $1.46 Million; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Lifted Holding by $2.73 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 25,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 29,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 55,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 464,943 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 07/04/2018 – Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Set for Masters Duel in Ryder Cup Rematch; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – RYDER COMPLETES MXD GROUP ACQUISITION FOR ABOUT $120M; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – 2018 GAAP EPS FORECAST INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $0.57; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander: John Ryder is a Great Choice to Help Keep TVA on a Good Path; 23/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N CONFIRMS ONE OF ITS VANS WAS INVOLVED IN TORONTO INCIDENT, SAYS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES; 15/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during Eighth Annual Recognition Event

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 272,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 554,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 281,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 33.58 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FY ADJUSTED REVENUE RMB1.0 BLN, UP 20.4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0.02% or 326,863 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,404 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 31,700 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 109,502 shares. First Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). James Invest Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 1,660 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 91,792 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc reported 250,541 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 35,716 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 482,484 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 68,955 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Raymond James Assocs invested in 167,990 shares.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) by 121,850 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $52.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. by 220,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 8.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.64 per share. R’s profit will be $79.99M for 8.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (Call) by 41,600 shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc (Put) by 201,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,900 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.04% or 453,667 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 24,569 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 512.74 million shares. Charter Trust holds 0.81% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 659,760 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 0.41% stake. The North Carolina-based Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 111,909 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.39% or 5.36 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Consulate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,278 shares. Ironwood Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 2,237 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 53,620 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd, California-based fund reported 24,700 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt holds 105,819 shares. 39,097 were reported by Cadence Savings Bank Na. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 331,261 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S.