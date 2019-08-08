Ryder System (R) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined; Signaturefd Increases Stake in Starbucks (SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 18,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 14,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 33,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 198,573 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cites Tax Reform-Related Adjustment and UK Goodwill Impairment Charge for Revised Outlook; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 21/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Ryder to Launch Commercial Vehicle-Sharing Platform; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Rev $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 310% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 3.93 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes

