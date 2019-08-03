Ryder System (Put) (R) Holder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Cut Its Holding by $1.59 Million as Share Value Declined; Boeing (BA) Stake Boosted by Bp Wealth Management Llc

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (Put) (R) by 47.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The hedge fund held 36,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Ryder System Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 571,852 shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 08/05/2018 – Ryder to Headline Sponsor the 2018 Dynamic Distribution Disruption (D3) Retail Supply Chain Summit; 06/03/2018 Ryder: “Upskill’s augmented reality platform for smart glasses has enabled greater efficiencies in Ryder’s; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System: MXD Group is E-Commerce Fulfillment Provider; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 03/04/2018 – RYDER COMPLETES MXD GROUP ACQUISITION FOR ABOUT $120M; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.89B

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 13,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93M, up from 33,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryder System, Inc. (R) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) by 6,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Put) (NYSE:AAP) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 4,732 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na has 1 shares. Burney Company holds 0.05% or 13,156 shares. Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 453,251 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Lp has invested 0.07% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Montag A And Associates Incorporated reported 5,875 shares. Eqis Capital Management accumulated 11,172 shares. Blackrock owns 6.20M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 34,490 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc accumulated 872,647 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has 152,101 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associates accumulated 0.01% or 9,405 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 92,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 55,782 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) by 6,084 shares to 63,048 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl (NYSE:RPM) by 8,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,328 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Lc invested 3.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 853 shares. West Chester has 1,848 shares. 15,600 are held by Andra Ap. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Company owns 23,750 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Frontier Inv Management Communication reported 3,383 shares. Coho Partners Limited invested in 0.02% or 2,513 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Savings Bank has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rench Wealth Management owns 14,889 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank reported 0.72% stake. 6,965 were reported by Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 31,447 shares. Nordea Inv Management has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

