Ryder System Inc. (R)’s Financial Results Comparing With eHi Car Services Limited (:)

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and eHi Car Services Limited (:) have been rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System Inc. 56 0.31 N/A 5.58 9.54 eHi Car Services Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Ryder System Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ryder System Inc. and eHi Car Services Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 2.2% eHi Car Services Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Ryder System Inc. shares and 69.47% of eHi Car Services Limited shares. Ryder System Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.84% of eHi Car Services Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryder System Inc. -11.37% -7.42% -12.04% -7.33% -30.71% 10.61% eHi Car Services Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ryder System Inc. beats eHi Car Services Limited.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a car rental fleet of 53,658 vehicles; and car services fleet of 3,258 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.