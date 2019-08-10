Ryder System Inc. (R) and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System Inc. 59 0.29 N/A 5.58 9.54 United Rentals Inc. 126 1.05 N/A 13.51 9.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ryder System Inc. and United Rentals Inc. United Rentals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ryder System Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Ryder System Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Rentals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 2.2% United Rentals Inc. 0.00% 32% 6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.82 beta means Ryder System Inc.’s volatility is 82.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Rentals Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ryder System Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor United Rentals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. United Rentals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ryder System Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ryder System Inc. and United Rentals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Rentals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Ryder System Inc. is $80, with potential upside of 64.64%. United Rentals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $176 consensus price target and a 52.29% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ryder System Inc. seems more appealing than United Rentals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Ryder System Inc. shares and 91.7% of United Rentals Inc. shares. Ryder System Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of United Rentals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryder System Inc. -11.37% -7.42% -12.04% -7.33% -30.71% 10.61% United Rentals Inc. -0.06% -5.77% -8.72% -1.11% -12.99% 23.43%

For the past year Ryder System Inc. was less bullish than United Rentals Inc.

Summary

United Rentals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Ryder System Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.