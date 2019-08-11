Ryder Sys (R) Holder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised Stake; Consolidated Edison (Call) (ED) Shareholder Millennium Management Has Cut Stake

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 111,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 531,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98M, up from 420,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 448,308 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 07/03/2018 – Golf: SOURCES: PGA of America eyeing move to Texas; new site to host PGA Championships, Ryder Cups; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Golf-Ryder Cup warrior Reed ready to fly solo for Augusta glory; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Golf-Hazeltine to become first U.S. venue to host Ryder Cup twice; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive Director; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 16/05/2018 – Ryder at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 22

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (ED) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 984,527 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 9,191 shares to 223,825 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.02% or 82,061 shares. 467 are held by Perkins Coie Tru. Duncker Streett & reported 300 shares stake. 414,970 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Reaves W H And Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 221,500 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp holds 3,834 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 203,241 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.24% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 317,415 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,785 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Moreover, Cambridge Advsr Inc has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 56,382 shares. Old Republic Interest has invested 1.25% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 11,564 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 2,650 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,329 worth of stock or 27 shares. 87 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $7,694 were bought by Muccilo Robert. $524 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by OATES JOSEPH P on Wednesday, July 31. $796 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by de la Bastide Lore. On Sunday, June 30 the insider McAvoy John bought $5,218. Another trade for 28 shares valued at $2,353 was bought by Cawley Timothy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Gru has 16,259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 7,414 shares stake. Whitebox Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Hrt invested in 0.03% or 3,574 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 1.84 million shares. Northern Corp invested in 515,764 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 131,370 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,500 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.06% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 139,521 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 13,757 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 12,934 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% or 369 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With LCI Industries’s (NYSE:LCII) 31% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12,546 shares to 307,397 shares, valued at $107.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 29,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,431 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).