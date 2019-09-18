RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) Reaches $6.30 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS WY (RAFA) Lowered By 15.49%

The stock of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 106,037 shares traded or 449.33% up from the average. RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) has declined 70.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RYB News: 15/03/2018 RYB Education 4Q Rev $39.1M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RYB EDUCATION INC REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS OF $0.06; 15/03/2018 – RYB Education 4Q EPS 1c; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/03/2018 – GHG to Price, RYB, XFLT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC RYB.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.01; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.01The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $180.25 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $5.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RYB worth $16.22 million less.

RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA) had a decrease of 15.49% in short interest. RAFA’s SI was 108,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.49% from 127,800 shares previously. With 850,400 avg volume, 0 days are for RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC WY (OTCMKTS:RAFA)’s short sellers to cover RAFA’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.24% or $0.0249 during the last trading session, reaching $0.245. About 77,826 shares traded. Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFA) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. The company has market cap of $180.25 million. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and sells educational services and products, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education services and products to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families.

Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a multi-product pharmaceutical company, produces and sells drugs, generic antibiotics, and specialty pharmaceuticals in Russia. The company has market cap of $20.55 million. It offers cephalosporin products, antibiotics of non-ÃŸ structure, and anti-cancer drugs in the form of injections, ampulla packaged products, child suspensions, tablets, and capsules. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides drugs for accidental wounds, inflammatory eye diseases, and immunological disorders.