Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The two are both Regional Airlines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair Holdings plc 69 0.00 N/A 4.23 14.70 Southwest Airlines Co. 52 1.21 N/A 4.22 12.22

Demonstrates Ryanair Holdings plc and Southwest Airlines Co. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Southwest Airlines Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ryanair Holdings plc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ryanair Holdings plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines Co., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ryanair Holdings plc and Southwest Airlines Co.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair Holdings plc 0.00% 26.7% 10.6% Southwest Airlines Co. 0.00% 24.8% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ryanair Holdings plc’s 0.74 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Southwest Airlines Co. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ryanair Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Southwest Airlines Co. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Ryanair Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Southwest Airlines Co.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc and Southwest Airlines Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Southwest Airlines Co. 1 3 2 2.33

$80 is Ryanair Holdings plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 38.36%. Competitively Southwest Airlines Co. has a consensus target price of $55.67, with potential upside of 8.48%. Based on the data given earlier, Ryanair Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Southwest Airlines Co., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.1% of Ryanair Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Southwest Airlines Co. are owned by institutional investors. Ryanair Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 9.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Southwest Airlines Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryanair Holdings plc -4.25% -4.8% -20.3% -11.36% -41.67% -12.91% Southwest Airlines Co. -5.83% -0.02% -4.4% -10.37% -11% 10.86%

For the past year Ryanair Holdings plc has -12.91% weaker performance while Southwest Airlines Co. has 10.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Ryanair Holdings plc beats on 10 of the 12 factors Southwest Airlines Co.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company operates Southwest.com, an Internet Website that enables customers to purchase and manage travel online; and Swabiz.com, a business travel reservation Web page. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.