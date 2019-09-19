Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is a company in the Regional Airlines industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ryanair Holdings plc has 48.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.15% institutional ownership for its peers. 9.1% of Ryanair Holdings plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.71% of all Regional Airlines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair Holdings plc 0.00% 26.70% 10.60% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair Holdings plc N/A 68 14.70 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Ryanair Holdings plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ryanair Holdings plc is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.14 2.61

$80 is the consensus price target of Ryanair Holdings plc, with a potential upside of 28.06%. As a group, Regional Airlines companies have a potential upside of 37.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ryanair Holdings plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryanair Holdings plc -4.25% -4.8% -20.3% -11.36% -41.67% -12.91% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Ryanair Holdings plc has -12.91% weaker performance while Ryanair Holdings plc’s peers have 29.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ryanair Holdings plc are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Ryanair Holdings plc’s peers have 0.69 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ryanair Holdings plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Ryanair Holdings plc has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ryanair Holdings plc’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ryanair Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors beat Ryanair Holdings plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.