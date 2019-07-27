Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Oakbrook Investments Holding in Dominion Resources (D) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) by 277.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 609,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,494 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16M, up from 219,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryanair Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 393,095 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 37.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR SEES FY 2019 PROFITS TO FALL TO BETWEEN EU1.25B-EU1.35B; 14/03/2018 – RYANAIR PILOTS INFORMED IN LETTER FROM MCGINLEY; 04/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – ROLLING ANNUAL TRAFFIC TO MARCH GREW 9% TO 130.3M CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 24/05/2018 – RYANAIR SPOKESMAN SAYS NO TRUTH TO NORWEGIAN AIR CEO CLAIMS THAT RYANAIR HAD SHOWN INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN; 06/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Ukraine’s largest airline may sue again in tussle with Ryanair; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR CEO: `REAL AND APPRECIABLE’ RISK OF HARD BREXIT; 08/03/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC RYA.l – RYANAIR & ANPAC SIGN RECOGNITION AGREEMENT FOR ITALY; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair Expect FY19 Profits of EUR1.25B to EUR1.35B; 29/05/2018 – Ryanair’s UK pilot union threatens strike action over promotion system

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,515 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 21,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY

