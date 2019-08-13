Rwwm Upped Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $337,360; Atlas Browninc Has Cut Position in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) by $2.37 Million

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 1.05M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 2.55M shares. Cooper Creek Prns Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 79,049 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp stated it has 8,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 15,282 shares. Riverhead Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,263 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.95% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 19,628 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 231,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,034 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Papa John’s International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Papa John’s higher after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Buy as Retail Sales Defy Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Investors Like Papa Johnâ€™s Deal With Shaquille Oâ€™Neal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Papa John’s International, Aaron’s, Ellington Financial, Denny’s and Guess??? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Pile Into Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Like Dividends? Take a Look at Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares to 45,412 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Com stated it has 135,414 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com holds 1.33% or 348,825 shares. Lvw Ltd Liability Co invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 7,534 are owned by Strategic Advisors Limited Liability. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.36% or 199,930 shares. Mirador Prtn Lp owns 4,336 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Company Incorporated has 1.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 59,609 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 49,168 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Beacon Financial Group Incorporated reported 93,873 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mngmt Commerce Ltd Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 1.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ashford Cap Mngmt owns 34,001 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr reported 0.45% stake.