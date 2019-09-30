Rwwm Upped Daily Journal (DJCO) Stake by $639,744; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Alesco Advisors Has Increased by $333,234 Its Holding

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 1.67M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19M, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $250. About 2,591 shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $360.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,724 shares to 205,232 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 159,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,056 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Cap Limited Co holds 0.91% or 41,331 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,103 shares. 10,260 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 8,478 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 96 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 88 shares. National Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 1,746 shares. Moreover, Caprock Inc has 0.26% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 58,752 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Mraz Amerine And has invested 0.06% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 1,500 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 10,867 shares to 749,248 shares, valued at $33.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,065 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,176 are owned by Overbrook Mngmt Corp. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 1,449 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.46% or 5,050 shares. Appleton Ma reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 0.58% or 19,064 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Tru And Com has 2.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 47,899 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated stated it has 31,267 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 145,458 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Com stated it has 4,780 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 6,799 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability. Next Finance Group has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 30,830 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Financial Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,726 shares.