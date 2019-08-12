Rwwm Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.84 Million; Idex (IEX) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 9,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 12,539 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $162.26. About 138,822 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 253,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, down from 278,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 5.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 90,714 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested in 27,301 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bank & Trust accumulated 2.53% or 139,521 shares. Natixis invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,000 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank Trust accumulated 266,623 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 56,232 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 2.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,382 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 24.60 million shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. 157,150 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co. Ami Invest accumulated 1.66% or 26,757 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corp stated it has 41,086 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Yale Cap Corp stated it has 103,398 shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 27.78 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Service owns 168 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.23% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 42,932 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 10,985 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Aperio Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 41,152 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 4,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 486,400 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 39 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 493 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com owns 2,370 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% or 83,750 shares in its portfolio.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 444,226 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $56.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 217,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.