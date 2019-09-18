Rwwm Stake in Daily Journal (DJCO) Boosted as Stock Value Rose; New England Research & Management Has Lowered Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holding as Stock Value Rose

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,367 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $699,000, down from 5,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 979,418 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $239.49. About 3,654 shares traded or 126.67% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

