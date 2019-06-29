Rwwm Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $337,360; Private Wealth Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $478,820 as Stock Price Rose

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78M shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,412 shares, and cut its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).