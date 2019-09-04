Rwwm Lowered Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding By $440,028; Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) Sentiment Is 0.75

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 27 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 36 trimmed and sold stock positions in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 47.46 million shares, up from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Rwwm Inc decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Rwwm Inc holds 628,537 shares with $23.14M value, down from 640,760 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 73,818 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter; 06/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $250M; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 44C; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $646.79 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 18.52 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – A Fund With -3.00 Z-Score Caught My Attention – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Why Not Buy The Fund With The Lowest Effective Leverage? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Montage Resources (MR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.50 million activity.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 10,333 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. for 10.65 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 13.90 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.74% invested in the company for 926,066 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300 shares. Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 509,414 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 51,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rwwm reported 6.89% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited owns 259,796 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Menta Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Minnesota-based Sit Invest Associates Inc has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 87,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 142,759 shares or 0% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.18% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $34.34M for 22.41 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods has $46 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 9.75% above currents $34.06 stock price. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Robert W. Baird maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dick’s Sporting Goods: What Happened – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Macy’s funnels capital into 100 more stores, including 4 in Houston area – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s +13% after breakout quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.