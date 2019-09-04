Rwwm Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $337,360; Facebook (FB) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $14.91 Million

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dodge And Cox invested in 123,711 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Com holds 446,000 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moller Fincl Serv has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,883 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 795,487 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 40,417 shares stake. Sfmg Limited Liability accumulated 33,855 shares. Burney Communication invested in 0.88% or 176,058 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Company invested in 270,256 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.8% or 72,021 shares. Reik And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 92,015 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv owns 18,600 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lsv Asset has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares to 628,537 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

