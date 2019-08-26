Rwwm Increased Daily Journal (DJCO) Position; ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SH (ICHIF) SI Increased By 4.29%

ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ICHIF) had an increase of 4.29% in short interest. ICHIF’s SI was 2.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.29% from 2.33M shares previously. It closed at $3.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rwwm Inc increased Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) stake by 3.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc acquired 10,306 shares as Daily Journal Corp (DJCO)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Rwwm Inc holds 270,953 shares with $58.01M value, up from 260,647 last quarter. Daily Journal Corp now has $288.37 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $208.85. About 157 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Rwwm Inc decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 12,223 shares to 628,537 valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 11,530 shares and now owns 333,376 shares. Posco (NYSE:PKX) was reduced too.