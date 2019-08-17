Rwwm Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Upped by $337,360 as Stock Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) as Market Value Rose

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 10.00M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50 million, down from 12.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Weinstein to surrender on sex assault charges: media reports; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 25/04/2018 – Tonys Honor a New York Times Theater Photographer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 27,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 102,065 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 16,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 419,453 shares. 343,877 are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company. Hanson Doremus Mgmt accumulated 0% or 175 shares. 2.21M are owned by Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 17,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 36,589 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 20,774 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP reported 35,180 shares stake.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares to 45,412 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,376 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).