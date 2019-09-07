Rwwm Holding in Daily Journal (DJCO) Increased by $2.21 Million as Stock Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $14.07 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $216.2. About 3,289 shares traded or 218.09% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 52,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 227,478 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.36M, up from 175,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 315,217 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares to 628,537 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,376 shares, and cut its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,651 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ameritas Prns Inc holds 88 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability reported 2,294 shares. 2,120 were accumulated by Elm Advisors Limited Liability. Legal & General Plc owns 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 41,331 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 1,196 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny, New York-based fund reported 18,352 shares. Covington Cap Management holds 0.08% or 6,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 522 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,215 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 3,213 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 442 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 85,700 shares to 8,741 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 4,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,553 shares, and cut its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.