Rwwm Has Trimmed Posco (PKX) Holding; Shorts at GFG RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES CANA (GFGSF) Raised By 250%

GFG RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:GFGSF) had an increase of 250% in short interest. GFGSF’s SI was 3,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 1,000 shares previously. With 46,300 avg volume, 0 days are for GFG RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:GFGSF)’s short sellers to cover GFGSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.0043 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1575. About 31,500 shares traded or 30.81% up from the average. GFG Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:GFGSF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Rwwm Inc decreased Posco (PKX) stake by 4.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc sold 16,088 shares as Posco (PKX)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Rwwm Inc holds 324,147 shares with $17.90 million value, down from 340,235 last quarter. Posco now has $17.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 28,496 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 41.84% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN; 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED

GFG Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $14.16 million. The firm holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds a 100% interest in the Rattlesnake Hills gold project comprising 1,573 unpatented lode mining claims and 8 state mining leases covering approximately 30,400 acres located in Natrona County, Wyoming.

