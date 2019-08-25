Rwwm Has Trimmed Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake as Shares Rose; Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) Share Price Declined While Wolverine Asset Management Cut by $1.77 Million Its Position

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 628,537 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 640,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 4.59M shares traded or 76.13% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 01/05/2018 – Interior Specialists, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Chris & Dick’s; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N – IN 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ same-store sales fall 2 percent during the fourth quarter

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Call) (LUV) by 61.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 34,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 21,800 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 56,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – #WVTM13: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after blowing an engine #WVTM13; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO: CANADA FLIGHTS MAY MOVE UP PRIORITY LIST POST HAWAII; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines says deadly engine explosion to hurt bookings; 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DONE WITH FAN BLADE INSPECTIONS, NO FINDINGS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.36 million for 6.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

