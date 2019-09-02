Rwwm Has Raised Its Daily Journal (DJCO) Holding by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; Netapp (NTAP) Holding Held by Capital International Ltd

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 230.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 1,641 shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

