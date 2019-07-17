Rwwm Has Lowered Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Capital Planning Advisors Has Raised Baxter Intl (BAX) Holding

Rwwm Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc sold 11,530 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Rwwm Inc holds 333,376 shares with $47.04M value, down from 344,906 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $126.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 1.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 3,833 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)'s stock rose 4.50%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 40,340 shares with $3.28 million value, up from 36,507 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $41.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 396,652 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.80 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T also sold $120,803 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares. Mason Jeanne K sold $2.68 million worth of stock or 37,274 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BAX in report on Friday, February 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 22,192 shares to 9,610 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 4,572 shares and now owns 59,083 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.