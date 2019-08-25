Rwwm Has Lowered Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)

Rwwm Inc decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 1.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwwm Inc sold 12,223 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Rwwm Inc holds 628,537 shares with $23.14M value, down from 640,760 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $2.98B valuation. The stock decreased 5.21% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 4.59M shares traded or 76.13% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Says Firearms Restrictions Turned Away Some Customers; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Ass; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS

Among 7 analysts covering Intercept Pharma (NASDAQ:ICPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Intercept Pharma has $251 highest and $89 lowest target. $160.29’s average target is 163.20% above currents $60.9 stock price. Intercept Pharma had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $104 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. See Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 532,257 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICPT); 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 13/04/2018 – ICPT: SOME PATIENTS TREATED WITH OCA HAD REGRESSION OF FIBROSIS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 15.66M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). 3,763 are owned by Qvt Financial L P. Sg Americas Limited Com owns 4,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 30,224 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Svcs has invested 0.24% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Eventide Asset Management Ltd accumulated 205,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com invested in 8,462 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Com holds 280,904 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And Associate has 0.01% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 72,830 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Bancshares Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 95,556 shares. D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Llp has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.36 million for 6.69 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Techs Management Ltd Liability has 26,413 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. International Gru owns 0.02% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 147,141 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.04% or 509,414 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,568 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Quantum Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 9,957 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 26,300 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 122,672 shares in its portfolio. 1.85M are held by Boston Prns. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 70,072 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 4.39M shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods has $46 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 15.48% above currents $32.37 stock price. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Canaccord Genuity. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12. Wedbush maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $37 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Susquehanna.

