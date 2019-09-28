Rwwm Has Lifted Holding in Daily Journal (DJCO) by $639,744; Wunderlich Securities Lifted Position in B. Riley Wealth Management (CRM) as Market Value Declined

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $247. About 4,839 shares traded or 98.97% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (CRM) by 186.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,367 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 3,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1,835 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% or 5,140 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rwwm Inc has 273,641 shares for 18.08% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1,500 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 88 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 8,478 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 1,199 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability holds 0.91% or 41,331 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Pcl stated it has 754 shares.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $360.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 159,771 shares to 897,056 shares, valued at $45.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,003 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 29,842 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 203,363 shares. 10.88 million are owned by Northern Corporation. Main Street has 3.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,085 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 42,985 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 1.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 34,677 shares. Commerce National Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,619 shares. Riverpark Lc stated it has 24,612 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Magnetar Ltd Com reported 7,880 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,486 shares. Texas-based Next Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 458,798 were accumulated by Waddell Reed Fincl. Fincl Architects holds 2,703 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,784 shares to 62,317 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,900 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

