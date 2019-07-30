Rwwm Has Increased Its Daily Journal (DJCO) Stake by $2.21 Million; Share Price Rose; Curbstone Financial Management Boosted Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX) Position by $1.64 Million

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 175 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 134,044 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Idaho-based Caprock Group has invested 0.23% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Jpmorgan Chase reported 273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rwwm owns 270,953 shares or 17.27% of their US portfolio. Geode Llc accumulated 10,215 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 1,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 111 are held by Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc). Citigroup has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 18,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Inc Plc. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,302 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co. Renaissance Techs owns 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 1,500 shares. Pacific Global Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,956 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,786 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes reported 628,626 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Com owns 20,701 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited stated it has 114,988 shares. The California-based Research Glob Investors has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Guardian Life Communications Of America owns 3,568 shares. Crestwood Grp Incorporated Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 557,244 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.14% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Tru owns 1,066 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 34,494 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na owns 18,283 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Westend Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 686,897 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 1.26% or 95,633 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 0.18% stake. 83,882 are owned by Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Co.