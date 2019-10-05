Rwwm Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $6.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lifted Position by $7.23 Million

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 48,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,232 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52M, down from 253,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $633.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $48.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,000 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).