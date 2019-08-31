Rwwm Has Boosted Its Holding in Daily Journal (DJCO) by $2.21 Million as Stock Rose; Jana Partners Increases Position in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 1,450 shares traded or 72.62% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.64M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,751 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 86 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Dnb Asset Management As owns 75,475 shares. 1.70M are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Com. Reilly Advsr Llc holds 750 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 399 shares. 861,781 were reported by Tcw Inc. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,510 shares in its portfolio. 9,410 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Swiss Savings Bank has 1.99 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc owns 737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability owns 555 shares.

