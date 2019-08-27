Rwwm Has Boosted Its Daily Journal (DJCO) Position by $2.21 Million; Valuation Rose; Daily Journal (DJCO) Holder Rwwm Increased Position

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.99. About 146 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Vermont accumulated 17 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company owns 522 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 3,213 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 8,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Charles Schwab Invest has 2,608 shares. Rwwm stated it has 17.27% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 1,715 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock owns 57,257 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,294 shares. State Street holds 18,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) or 1,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1,651 shares stake.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares to 628,537 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,412 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

